LOUDON (WATE) – The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 88-year-old man.

Judson Wood, 88, was last seen around 8 a.m. Monday at his home on Erie Road in Loudon County. Wood is described as standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

He is driving a four door 2012 Ford Focus with damage to the passenger side rear door. The license plate is A0587L.

Anyone with information is asked to call Loudon County E911 at (865) 458-9081.