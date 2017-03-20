Lady Vols fall to Louisville 75-64 in NCAA 2nd round

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WATE) – Tennessee’s run to a potential 35th trip to the Sweet 16 fell short in the second round after a 75-64 loss to Louisville on Monday.

The loss eliminated the Lady Vols in the second round for the first time in school history. Tennessee was 28-0 in second round games entering Monday night.

Tennessee (20-12) missed 11 straight shots in the fourth quarter while Louisville stayed consistent, shooting 43 percent from the field.

Jaime Nared, who totaled eight points in the first round against Dayton, led the fifth-seeded Lady Vols with a game-high 28 points. Diamond DeShields added 15 points but she left the game with two minutes left in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall.

Tennessee went through an up and down season, taking down four opponents ranked in the top 10 while falling to eight unranked teams.

The Lady Vols will return next season with everyone except Jordan Reynolds and Schaquilla Nunn, both seniors. Head Coach Holly Warlick also has built the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class for next season.

Rough ending this season, but under Warlick they're still 4/5 Sweet 16s and 3/5 Elite 8s. Oh & a No. 1 recruiting class coming in. #LadyVols — Emily Proud (@emprosports) March 21, 2017

Louisville, who eliminated Chattanooga to reach the second round, was led by Asia Durr once again. The Cardinals guard scored a team-high 22 points while Mariya Moore and Myisha Hines-Allen totaled double figures as well.