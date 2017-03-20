Knoxville teen, U.S. citizen denied entry after family trip abroad

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville mother used social media to share her story in which she says her daughter was, “unlawfully denied entry for no apparent reason.” That quote was taken directly from Sabrina Saddiqi’s Facebook the same day her family was heading home to the U.S. from Turkey.

The post gathered hundreds of shares and comments of friends and strangers all wanting to know more, wishing the Saddiqi family the best.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero released a statement Monday saying, “I saw the Facebook posts about the Siddiqi family’s situation, and I was concerned. I contacted the offices of Senators Alexander and Corker and Congressman Duncan, and they all responded promptly and promised to reach out to the Siddiqi’s. I have heard from Sabrina Siddiqi that she has heard from them, and she appreciates the support. We all hope she and her daughter are able to travel home soon.”

Senator Corker’s office confirmed he is aware of the situation. In a statement he said, “Our office is looking into the situation and is engaged with the family, the U.S.Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of State.”

Congressman Duncan’s Office had no comment.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the agency was not involved in this situation. A representative from the State Department confirmed they were aware of the case but couldn’t comment because of privacy concerns.

WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to the TSA for comment.