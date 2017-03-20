East Tennessee Children’s Hospital dedicates NICU room to killed Knoxville teen

Related Coverage Maryville College athlete indicted after death of Knoxville teen

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A new room at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital was dedicated Monday in honor of a Knoxville teen killed last year.

Last November, Emma Walker, 16, was found dead in her home with a gunshot wound. She was a cheerleader at Central High School and hoped one day to become a neonatal nurse.

When the hospital’s new NICU was built, donors sponsored and named 43 of the 44 rooms. One was left unnamed and a campaign was launched to raise the $25,000 needed to dedicate the room in Emma’s name, which was done on what would have been her 17th birthday.

“It’s a positive aspect. That’s what we wanted to bring out is the positive of Emma. Not what happened to her, but the positive of keeping her memory alive,” said her mother Jill Walker.

A balloon release was also held Monday night at Central High School in Emma’s honor.