Downtown Knoxville restaurant holds fundraiser to help 10-year-old

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Downtown Knoxville restaurant is helping a child after a car crash left the 10-year-old with brain damage.

Babalu will host Ethan’s Taco Shop, a pop-up restaurant, on March 22. Proceeds will go toward therapy costs for Ethan Woodruff.

The crash happened three years ago and Ethan is making improvements. He is able to stand on his own for short periods of time. Also, he has regained his speech and is able to eat solid foods.

“I think everyone’s goal as a parent is to teach and love their kids into becoming the most kind, thoughtful, hardworking, loving and independent person they can become,” Beth Woodruff said. “We work pretty hard helping Ethan become as independent as he can. He still goes to therapy a couple times a week. We continually try new equipment and techniques.”

Ethan helped create a dessert: a fried flour tortilla topped with Phoenix ice cream, chocolate sauce, strawberries, peanuts and mint. The restaurant is donating $1 for ever taco sold.

“Everyone who has the opportunity to meet Ethan will be better for having met him,” said Babalu Knoxville General Manager Dee Hust. “Ethan has a smile that can really brighten a room and a heart of gold that seems to shine through in everything that he does. This is an opportunity for us to be able to help a child in need and to truly make someone’s life better because of our actions.”