Choice for Knox County superintendent to be announced

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Bob Thomas (Left), Dale Lynch (Right), Courtesy Knox County Schools, Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents

The Knox County School Board will announce the next Knox County superintendent Monday. WATE 6 On Your Side will live stream the announcement at 3 p.m. Click here to watch. 

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The search for the next Knox County superintendent position ends Monday. The Knox County School Board will vote on the two finalists.

Bob Thomas and Daly Lynch were recommended to the board by the the Superintendent Search Committee.

Thomas has served as an assistant superintendent for Knox County Schools since 1990. He serves as the chair of Knox County Schools administrative team for the Professional Educators Collaborative Conferencing Act and executive director for the Distinguished Professionals Education Institute.

Lynch is the current superintendent of Hamblen County Schools. He previously served as a teacher and later assistant principal at Jonesborough Middle School in Washington County, and as assistant director of schools and later director of schools in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

