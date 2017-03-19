Virginia couple wins big in lottery twice in span of 3 months

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Talk about a winning streak.

In January, Charles and Janet Leisure got a $1 million check from the Virginia Lottery for matching the first five numbers in the Mega Millions game.

Then, the Virginia Beach couple bought an Extra Play scratcher ticket at the Rite Aid on Upton Drive — and won the $250,000 top prize.

The odds of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 1,049,143, according to the lottery.

When asked to what they attribute their amazing streak of luck, Charles joked that it’s all because of “my wife’s lucky rabbit’s foot she carries around with her.”