Police search for possible gunman in wooded area of Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police spent hours Saturday searching a wooded area of Mt. Juliet after receiving reports of a potential gunman who threatened children and shot at two people.

Despite an extensive search by ground and air near the Hickory Hills subdivision, police were unable to locate anyone in the immediate area Saturday night.

Mt. Juliet police had received previous reports of an armed, homeless person living in the woods.

Two juveniles told police a man threatened to harm them as they were walking in the woods behind Leesa Ann Lane around 2:30 p.m.

Mt. Juliet police reported officers responded to the scene and though they did not located anyone, an abandoned vehicle and campsite were found as well as evidence that a weapon had been fired.

Officers later responded to a report of two people on an ATV who claimed an unknown man fired a single shot at them in the same area around 7:30 p.m.

Police described the wooded area as expansive and thick with brush and caves that cross into Davidson County. Police searched the area on foot with K-9 officers and the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s aviation unit assisted with the search using a helicopter with infrared cameras.

If anyone is spotted in the woods near the Hickory Hills subdivision, Mt. Juliet police ask to be notified immediately.

Officers plan extra patrols in the wooded area and work with the property owner to ensure no one is camping in that area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550 or Crime Stoppers at 615-754-TIPS or via their website.