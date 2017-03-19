Campbell County food pantry in desperate need of volunteers

JACKSBORO (WATE) – The Open Arms Ministry Food Pantry in Campbell County is in desperate need of volunteers.

The pantry serves around 2,000 people a month but only has 10 volunteers. Pantry Treasurer Patricia Rivera says they need at least 15 volunteers to run efficiently and comfortably.

If you would like to volunteer, you can call the pantry at 423-566-6723 and ask for Steve or Patricia.

The pantry is also hosting a fundraiser Saturday April 1, at LaFollette Middle School. The event is called “Pickin’ Against Hunger” and will feature several Gospel and Bluegrass artists. Admission is $5, three cans of food or three non-perishable food items. Kids 10 and under get in free.