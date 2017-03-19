1 dead in Dandridge house fire

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dandridge Fire Department reports one person was killed in a house fire on Sandy Ridge Road Saturday night.

The Tennessee State Fire Marshalls office sent a Bomb and Arson agent to the scene to investigate.

No information about the cause of the fire or the identity of the victim has been released at this time.

WATE 6 On You Side crews are at the scene working to learn more information.

For the latest on breaking news, weather, traffic and more download the WATE 6 On Your Side news app.