1 dead in Dandridge house fire

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dandridge Fire Department reports one person was killed in a house fire on Sandy Ridge Road Saturday night.

The Tennessee State Fire Marshalls office sent a Bomb and Arson agent to the scene to investigate.

No information about the cause of the fire or the identity of the victim has been released at this time.

WATE 6 On You Side crews are at the scene working to learn more information.

