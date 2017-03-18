Knoxville couple celebrates anniversary as St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshals

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Clancys celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on St. Patrick’s Day 2017, this time as the grand marshals of the Knoxville St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“It’s especially meaningful because so many of our children – we have six children and our grandchildren, we have 11. And our great grandchildren are gonna be sharing it with us,” said Sue Clancy.

Sue and Art Clancy knew each other in high school. It was Art Clancy’s mother and sister who suggested the two first date. Sue says they went to Catholic High School together, but didn’t date until years later.

“He was a senior at Knoxville Catholic High. I was a freshman. He scared me to death because he was mister everything and I was little miss naive from Oak Ridge.” said Sue Clancy.

The choice to get married on St. Patrick’s Day was part of Catholic tradition. It was the only day during lent that couples could be married and it had to be a mass before noon.

“It makes it special.”said Art Clancy.

The Clancys are happiest to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, and their anniversary, with family.

It’s clear, they don’t need all that much Irish luck.

“I wouldn’t change a thing,” said Sue Clancy.

“I wouldn’t either. She’s been wonderful for putting up with me, and she did,” said Art Clancy.