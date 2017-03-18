East Tennessee insurance agent indicted on fraud charges

TRACY CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – A Tracy City insurance agent was indicted after being charged with insurance fraud.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Troy Shrum,46, received money from several customers that was intended to pay their insurance policy premiums. Those payments were never forwarded to the insurance provider, causing their policies to be cancelled due to lack of payment.

The Grundy County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Shrum with two counts of Theft of Property and two counts of Insurance Fraud. On Friday, Shrum turned himself in and was booked into the Grundy County Jail. He was released after posting a $7,500 bond.