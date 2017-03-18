IBM announces plans to hire 2,000 US veterans

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014, file photo, Virginia M. Rometty, chairwoman and CEO of IBM, speaks during a conference at the Mobile World Congress, the world's largest mobile phone trade show, in Barcelona, Spain. Rometty was one of the highest-paid women CEOs for 2015, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — IBM plans to hire 2,000 U.S. veterans over the next four years as part of a broader expansion plan.

The company said in December that it hopes to hire 25,000 people over the next four years, partly for what it calls “new collar jobs” where a four-year degree isn’t necessarily required.

IBM, based in Armonk, New York, has also expanded a program to train vets in software used in the defense and law enforcement industries.

“The men and women who have served in our country’s armed forces have unique talents and skill sets that make them a natural fit for some of the technology industry’s most exciting fields,” said Diane Gherson, IBM’s senior vice president of human resources.

