Historic depot undergoing renovations to stay standing

NIOTA (WATE)-A historic McMinn County train depot is undergoing several renovations to keep the building from being torn down.

The train depot in Niota is the oldest standing depot in the state of Tennessee. It was built in 1854 and was used as a garrison in the civil war.

Today the depot serves as the Niota City Hall and an event venue.

Niota Mayor Lois Preece says the building is undergoing improvements from drainage repairs to laying new bricks.

“General maintenance that has not been done over the years to the point that if we don’t do something, we’re not going to have a depot.”

Mayor Preece says all $194,000 worth of renovations are funded through grants, hotel motel tax, or fundraisers.

The transformation is expected to be done in April 2017.