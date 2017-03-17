Young-Williams: Pets can provide many health benefits

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: Young-Williams Animal Center)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Young-Williams Animal Center is reminding pet owners that animals can provide many health benefits.

Pets can offer companionship, support and more. Families can talk 20-30 minute walks with their dogs to help boost immune function, cardiovascular health and reduce anxiety. Cat owners can play with the pets by using a laser pointer, remote-controlled toy or a ball for 5-15 minutes a day.

Many pets are available to be adopted at Young-Williams, including Bones. Bones is a 1-year-old male American Pit Bull/Hound.

For more information on Bones and other pets, visit Young-Williams’ website.

 

