Vanderbilt falls to Northwestern in NCAA Opener 68-66

WKRN Published:
Northwestern forward Gavin Skelly (44) goes to the basket as Vanderbilt's Djery Baptiste (12) and Payton Willis (1) defend during the first half of a first-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (WKRN) – It was one and done for the Vanderbilt Commodores in this year’s NCAA Tournament, losing to Northwestern 68-66 in the final seconds of the game.

Matthew Fisher-Davis led the Commodores with 22 points, including 14 in the second half to help Vanderbilt mount a 15-point second half comeback that came up just short.

Trailing by 15 with 13 minutes remaining, Fisher-Davis hit back-to-back 3’s to cut the Northwestern lead to only 3 points.

The Commodores trailed until the final minute when Riley LaChance scored two of his 12 points to give Vanderbilt a one point lead.

Seconds later though, it all came unraveled as Fisher-Davis fouled Bryant McIntosh who hit both free throws to take the lead right back.

Riley LaChance missed a go ahead 3-pointer and the Commodores walked off the court with a devastating defeat.

Despite Fisher-Davis’s mistake, the team stood behind him saying they wouldn’t have even been in the game without him.

