Things to do in East Tennessee: St. Patrick’s Day edition

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – East Tennessee will be celebrating Irish culture this weekend. St. Patrick’s Day is bringing many events to the area.

Friday

Knox St. Patrick’s Parade

This is the parade’s first appearance in 30 years. The parade will begin at 7 p.m., and is set to travel along Gay Street through downtown.

St. Patrick’s Day with Four Leaf Peat

Music lovers can enjoy traditional Irish music at the Bijou Theatre. Four Leaf Peat mixes Irish and East Tennessee traditions. The show will be at 8 p.m.

Saturday

Lucky Kidney Run and Irish Festival

This year the Lucky Kidney Run and Irish Festival are part of the all new Knox Shamrock Fest

The run, sponsored by Fresenius Kidney Care, features a 6K run and a 2K fun walk through downtown and is now open for registration online.

The Irish Festival in Market Square runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and includes festive music, food, and a variety of games and entertainment with ticket admission.

Sunday

Barley’s St. Patrick’s Day 5K

The run will go through Old City and will benefit Emily’s Power For A Cure. The foundation raises money and awareness for neuroblastoma research.

Participants will receive a t-shirt, pizza and free drinks. The race begins at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit the race’s website.

Other Events

Moxley Carmichael Masterworks Series

Knoxville Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster Gabriel Lefkowitz will play Brahm’s Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in D Major at the Tennessee Theatre. The event will be on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Dogwood Art’s Hikes & Blooms

The event will give attendees the opportunity to learn about more places to hike and bike in the area Saturday The free four-mile hikes will be interactive and go through historic parks and natural trails. Participants are asked to wear comfortable clothing and bring water and snacks.

For more information on hikes, visit Dogwood Arts’ website.

Bluegrass Breakdown and Silent Auction

The event in Lafollette will feature live music and a silent auction. Items will be from private donors and businesses. Little Ponderosa Zoo will be hosting a petting zoo at the event. The event is from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m on Saturday. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for children and free for children ages 6 and under.