The Latest: DOJ says it’s complied with wiretapping requests

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s claims that he was wiretapped (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

The Justice Department says it has complied with congressional requests for information related to any surveillance during the 2016 election.

The department had requested an extension earlier this week to respond to congressional inquiries following President Donald Trump’s unproven Twitter claim that his predecessor, Barack Obama, had wiretapped Trump during the campaign.

Members of Congress said they wanted any evidence from the Justice Department.

The department said in a one-sentence statement Friday that it has complied with the request. But it did not comment further on what information, if any, was provided.

Senate intelligence committee leaders said Thursday that they had seen no indications to support Trump’s assertions.

___

12:20 p.m.

A House Republican says President Donald Trump should apologize to Barack Obama for his unproven claim that his Democratic predecessor wiretapped his New York skyscraper.

Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole says he’s seen nothing to back up Trump’s unproven claim, and added: “I think the president, President Obama, is owed an apology in that regard, because if he didn’t do it we shouldn’t be reckless in accusations that he did.”

Republican Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania said there is no evidence or proof of Trump’s claim and “he should simply retract it and move on.”

On Thursday, leaders of the Senate Intelligence committee said in a statement there is no indication that Trump Tower was “the subject of surveillance” by the U.S. government before or after the 2016 election.

___

9 a.m.

A spokesman for Britain’s prime minister says the White House has promised that it won’t repeat a claim that U.K. spies snooped on U.S. President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman, James Slack, says the British government has made it clear to the U.S. that the “ridiculous” claims should be ignored. He said Friday that Washington has assured Britain they will not be repeated.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer on Thursday cited Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano, who suggested that the British electronic surveillance agency GCHQ had helped former President Barack Obama spy on Trump before last year’s presidential election.

GCHQ took the unusual step of releasing a statement calling the claims “nonsense.”

It said “they are utterly ridiculous and should be ignored.”