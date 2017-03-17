State Sen. Mark Green being considered for U.S. Army Secretary

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee State Senator Mark Green has been staying busy. He announced a run for Tennessee governor earlier this year and now is being considered for U.S. Secretary of the Army under the Trump administration.

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett said he could not think of a better man for the job.

“I don’t think they can find a finer person to fill that job and in the history of the United States. This would be the first one that comes from Tennessee and so that would be a big honor for Tennessee,” Burchett said.

Sen. Green spent nine years as an infantry officer for the U.S. Army, before graduating from medical school at the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University and becoming an Army special Operations flight surgeon.

He took part in a number of covert operations during the war on terror, including the capture of Saddam Hussein.

“I ended up being the guy who interviewed Saddam Hussein the night he was captured so that was pretty cool,” Green said.

He previously held the title of Army Aviation Association Flight Surgeon of the Year.

Though he cannot comment directly on his potential cabinet nomination, he said he would be humbled to take on the job.

“I think anytime a Tennessean has an opportunity to serve on that stage on the national level, it’s an opportunity for Tennessee and brings some recognition back to the state and maybe even some business opportunities. So it would be an honor,” Green said.

Whether as Tennessee Governor or U.S. Army Secretary, Sen. Green said his goal is to just keep serving.

“My time in the Senate has been about something bigger than myself and where God takes me next, it’s going to be about him and about serving people. So I just look for those opportunities and when they come, we’ll take them.” Green said.