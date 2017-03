Man who was deported after Tenn. prison term arrested at Arizona border

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – Border Patrol agents have arrested a Mexican man who had been deported from the United States last month after serving a prison term for reckless homicide in Tennessee.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say 26-year-old Genaro Galvan-Mora was taken into custody Wednesday evening near Nogales, Arizona.

Authorities learned of his previous conviction during processing.

They say a records check showed Galvan-Mora was convicted in May 2016 on a reckless homicide charge in Loudon County, Tennessee.

He was deported on Feb. 27 after serving a nine-month prison sentence.

Border officials say Galvan-Mora is being processed in accordance to Tucson Sector guidelines and is facing felony immigration charges for illegal re-entry.