ROCKWOOD (WATE) РOne person was found dead at the scene of a house fire in Roane County. Investigators do not know his identity.

The house fire was at 1147 Mountain View Road on Thursday. Investigators say the residence was vacant at the time of the fire.

The man was found after crews put out the fire and is believed to be an adult.

If anyone has information on the victim or the fire, contact the Roane County Sheriff’s Office at 865-717-4722 or dispatch at 865-354-8045.