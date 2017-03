KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Homeowners can meet many vendors this weekend at the 2017 HBAGK Home Show.

The event will have home improvement professionals, remodelers, builders and more.

The event is Friday from noon to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at the Knoxville Convention Center.

For more information or tickets, visit TheREALHomeShow.com.