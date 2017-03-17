J.C. Penney closing 138 stores, including Knoxville location

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – J.C. Penney has released their list of 138 stores and one supply chain facility they plan to close in an effort to cut costs and grow sales.

The company is closing three locations in Tennessee, including their store located at Knoxville Center Mall. They are also closing stores at County Market Place in Union City and Greeneville Commons in Greeneville.

Previous story: J.C. Penney to shut 130-plus stores, offer early retirements

A spokesperson with the company said most stores will begin the liquidation process on April 17. Most store closures are expected to take place in June.

The retail chain said approximately 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by the store closures. The company said they will provide outplacement support services for eligible associates who will be leaving the company.

Impacted locations:

Auburn Mall, Auburn, AL

Tannehill Promenade, Bessemer, AL

Gadsden Mall, Gadsden, AL

Jasper Mall, Jasper, AL

Military Plaza, Benton, AR

Chickasaw Plaza, Blytheville, AR

Riverview Mall, Bullhead City, AZ

Downtown Bishop, Bishop, CA

Sunwest Plaza, Lodi, CA

The Village at Orange, Orange, CA

Hilltop Mall, Richmond, CA

Fort Morgan Main St., Fort Morgan, CO

Glenwood Springs Mall, Glenwood Springs, CO

St. Vrain Centre, Longmont, CO

Broadway Plaza, Sterling, CO

Connecticut Post Mall, Milford, CT

Jacksonville Regional Shopping Center, Jacksonville, FL

Palatka Mall, Palatka, FL

Dublin Mall, Dublin, GA

Macon Mall, Macon, GA

Milledgeville Mall, Milledgeville, GA

Gateway Plaza, Thomasville, GA

Tifton Mall, Tifton, GA

Downtown Decorah, Decorah, IA

Crossroads Mall, Fort Dodge, IA

Penn Central Mall, Oskaloosa, IA

Quincy Place, Ottumwa, IA

Snake River Plaza, Burley, ID

Eastland Mall, Bloomington, IL

Fulton Square, Canton, IL

Village Square Mall, Effingham, IL

Freestanding, Macomb, IL

Peru Mall, Peru, IL

Northland Mall, Sterling, IL

Centerpointe of Woodridge, Woodridge, IL

FairOaks Mall, Columbus, IN

Connersville Plaza, Connersville, IN

Huntington Plaza, Huntington, IN

Jasper Manor Center, Jasper, IN

Logansport Mall, Logansport, IN

Chanute Square, Chanute, KS

Downtown Great Bend, Great Bend, KS

Hutchinson Mall, Hutchinson, KS

Freestanding, Lawrence, KS

Winfield Plaza, Winfield, KS

Cortana Mall, Baton Rouge, LA

Park Terrace, DeRidder, LA

North Shore Square, Slidell, LA

Berkshire Mall, Lanesborough, MA

Easton Marketplace, Easton, MD

Rockland Plaza, Rockland, ME

Lakeview Square Mall, Battle Creek, MI

Delta Plaza, Escanaba, MI

Westshore Mall, Holland, MI

Copper Country Mall, Houghton, MI

Birchwood Mall, Kingsford, MI

Midland Mall, Midland, MI

Cascade Crossings, Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Central Lakes Crossing, Baxter, MN

Five Lakes Centre, Fairmont, MN

Faribo West Mall, Faribault, MN

Irongate Plaza, Hibbing, MN

Hutchinson Mall, Hutchinson, MN

Red Wing Mall, Red Wing, MN

Downtown Thief River Falls, Thief River Falls, MN

Freestanding, Winona, MN

Maryville Center, Maryville, MO

Leigh Mall, Columbus, MS

Southgate Plaza, Corinth, MS

Greenville Mall, Greenville, MS

Bonita Lakes Mall, Meridian, MS

Oxford Mall, Oxford, MS

Capital Hill Mall, Helena, MT

Sidney Main Street, Sidney, MT

Albemarle Crossing, Albemarle, NC

Boone Mall, Boone, NC

Eastridge Mall, Gastonia, NC

Blue Ridge Mall, Hendersonville, NC

Monroe Crossing, Monroe, NC

Becker Village Mall, Roanoke Rapids, NC

Prairie Hills Mall, Dickinson, ND

Buffalo Mall, Jamestown, ND

Downtown Wahpeton, Wahpeton, ND

Fremont Mall, Fremont, NE

Downtown McCook, McCook, NE

Platte River Mall, North Platte, NE

Rio Grande Plaza, Rio Grande, NJ

The Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV

Dunkirk-Fredonia Plaza, Dunkirk, NY

Westfield Sunrise, Massapequa, NY

Palisades Center, West Nyack, NY

Findlay Village Mall, Findlay, OH

New Towne Mall, New Philadelphia, OH

Richmond Town Square, Richmond Heights, OH

St. Mary’s Square, St. Marys, OH

Altus Plaza, Altus, OK

Ne-Mar Shopping Center, Claremore, OK

Ponca Plaza, Ponca City, OK

Pioneer Square Shopping Center, Stillwater, OK

Astoria Downtown, Astoria, OR

Grants Pass Shopping Center, Grants Pass, OR

La Grande Downtown, La Grande, OR

Downtown Pendleton, Pendleton, OR

The Dalles Main Street, The Dalles, OR

Columbia Mall, Bloomsburg, PA

Clearfield Mall, Clearfield, PA

King of Prussia Mall, King of Prussia, PA

Philadelphia Mills, Philadelphia, PA

Bradford Towne Centre, Towanda, PA

Lycoming Mall, Pennsdale, PA

Willow Grove Park, Willow Grove, PA

Citadel Mall, Charleston, SC

Town ‘N Country, Easley, SC

Palace Mall, Mitchell, SD

Northridge Plaza, Pierre, SD

Watertown Mall, Watertown, SD

Yankton Mall, Yankton, SD

Greeneville Commons, Greeneville, TN

Knoxville Center, Knoxville, TN

County Market Place, Union City, TN

Athens Village Shopping Center, Athens, TX

Borger Shopping Plaza, Borger, TX

Heartland Mall, Early, TX

El Paso Downtown, El Paso, TX

Marshall Mall, Marshall, TX

McAllen-Downtown, McAllen, TX

University Mall, Nacogdoches, TX

King Plaza Shopping Center, Seguin, TX

Bosque River Center, Stephenville, TX

New River Valley Mall, Christiansburg, VA

Tanglewood Mall, Roanoke, VA

Pilchuck Landing, Snohomish, WA

Pine Tree Mall, Marinette, WI

Marshfield Mall, Marshfield, WI

Richland Square Shopping Center, Richland Center, WI

Rapids Mall, Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Foxcroft Towne Center, Martinsburg, WV

Downtown Sheridan, Sheridan, WY