KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Former “The Bachelorette” contestant Luke Pell was in Knoxville Friday for a concert.

Pell was a contender in season 12 of the popular ABC reality show, vying for the affection of Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher. He is performing Friday night at Cotton Eyed Joe. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert is scheduled to begin sometime after 9 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase online.