FBI offers $20K reward for Knoxville robbery suspect

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with the robbery of a South Knoxville cellular phone store last November, among other crimes.

Mario L. Lambert, 33, is wanted for the attempted robbery of Cellular Sales, 4501 Chapman Highway, on November 22. He is also charged with brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Police said at the time that four suspects tied up employees in the backroom, but were unsuccessful in the robbery. They fled the scene in a vehicle and gave chase, eventually crashing into another vehicle on Rowan Road at Cedar Lane.

The four suspects ran off. Three of them were caught shortly thereafter, but the fourth got away.

Lambert is was also charged with another robbery on January in the U.S. District Court, District of Kansas.

He was last seen in Rockford, Illinois, on March 2 and is known to have traveled to Chicago, Illinois; Beloit, Wisconsin; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Atlanta, Georgia; and Houston, Texas. He was last seen in a 2002 tan Chevy Tahoe with Illinois license plate ZZ37991.

Lambert, who also goes by the nickname “Pop-Up,” is described as a black male around 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Lambert also has two tattoos: the word “Lambert” on his back and Chinese letters on his chest.

Anyone with information on Lambert’s whereabouts is asked to call their nearest law enforcement agency, the Knoxville FBI office at (865) 544-0751, or the Chicago FBI office at (312) 421-6700.