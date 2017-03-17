Where to find lucky deals for St. Patrick’s Day 2017

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – You don’t have to spend a lot of green to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Ther are plenty of holiday freebies, giveaways and discounts to have you feeling lucky this year. All offers are at participating locations only; always check ahead with your favorite spot.

Amazon – Amazon is offering discounts on St. Patrick’s day themed items

Bruegger’s Bagels – Bruegger’s is offering green bagels on St. Patrick’s Day. They are also giving a coupon for $2 off a baker’s bagel bundle with this offer form.

Claire’s – The store is offering 50 percent off St. Patrick’s day items.

Groupon – Groupon is offering up to 80 percent off select items during their Super St. Paddy’s Day sale.

McAllister’s – McAllister’s is giving free green tea to everyone who wears green on St. Patrick’s Day.

Ruby Tuesday – Ruby Tuesday is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with $3 Guinness all day long. You can get a free appetizer when you sing up for their mailing list.

Target – Target is offering an extra 10 percent off select home and outdoor items when you use the code STPATRICK at checkout.

TGI Friday’s – The restaurant is offering $3 green beer or $5 Jameson on St. Patrick’s day only.

Green eats:

Krispy Kreme – Krispy Kreme is dying their original glazed doughnuts green for St. Patrick’s Day and calling them O’Riginal Glazed Doughnuts.

McDonald’s – McDonald’s has five green drinks for St. Patrick’s Day. Along with their classic Shamrock Shake, they also have a Chocolate Shamrock Shake, Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappé, Shamrock Mocha and Shamrock Hot Chocolate. They company is giving 25 cents to the Ronald McDonald House Charities for each McCafe Shamrock Chocolate beverage purchased.

Dairy Queen – Featuring its Mint Oreo Blizzard all month long

Burger King – Burger King has their Oreo Irish Mint Shake. It’s their Irish take on the Classic Oreo Cookie Shake.

See a deal not on our list? Let us know.