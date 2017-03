KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Crews are responding to a house fire in South Knoxville.

The fire was reported early Friday morning at 1816 Brown Vista Way.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew at the scene. The house is destroyed and there was no one inside.

The road is blocked off at this time.

