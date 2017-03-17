21 dogs rescued from Blount County house fire, 14 others killed

WALLAND (WATE) – Fire crews rescued 21 dogs from a house fire in Blount County Friday morning, but 14 others died in the fire.

The fire was reported at 8:46 a.m. on Dalton Lane in Walland. When crews arrived, the home was fully involved. The Blount County Fire Department says it was a total loss.

Fourteen deceased dogs were found in what firefighters say was a small house. A total of 21 other dogs were rescued. The homeowners refused medical treatment.

No other details on the fire have been released. The American Red Cross is assisting the homeowners. Red Cross partners are taking care of the dogs.