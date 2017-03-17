2017 CMA Music Festival lineup announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 2017 lineup for the CMA Music Festival was announced during Good Morning America Friday.

Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Brad Paisley are among the country music stars who will play the annual event at Nissan Stadium.

Darius Rucker, Lady Antebellum, Florida Georgia Line, Cole Swindell, Sam Hunt, Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Rascal Flatts, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Eldredge, Thomas Rhett, Chris Young and Dierks Bentley will also perform.

This year’s CMA Fest runs from June 8 to June 11 in downtown Nashville.

