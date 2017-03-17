2 arrested after Knox County chase

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
L: Danny Chavis, R: Christopher Bertram (Photos: Knox County Sheriff's Office)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two men were arrested after leading deputies on a short pursuit.

A deputy tried to stop Danny Chavis, 51, after he ran a stop sign on Harry Lane Boulevard Thursday around 3:30 p.m. Chavis continued going and drove his Nissan Versa on the wrong side of the road while speeding.

The report says Chavis went onto West Kings Way and hit the deputy’s patrol car head-on while making a U-turn. Chavis and his passenger, Christopher Bertram, exited the car and fled.

A K-9 was used to help with the arrest and bit Chavis on the left calf. The dog was kicked in the head by the suspect.

Chavis faces charges for reckless endangerment, reckless driving, aggravated assault, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving while license revoked, evading arrest, and resisting to stop, arrest and search. The suspect also faces drug charges.

Bertram faces charges for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and resisting stop, arrest and search.

