TBI releases 2016 ‘Crime on Campus’ report

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its annual “Crime on Campus” report. The report looks at data from the state’s colleges, universities and law enforcement agencies.

TBI says factors involving crime can vary on each campus.

“This report will hopefully assist law enforcement, institution administrations, and government officials in planning their efforts in the fight against crime and continue to create an awareness that crime exists as a threat in our communities,” said TBI Director Mark Gwyn.

The report found that the crime on campuses increased overall by 0.8 percent in 2016. Twenty-seven percent of 2016 crimes were reported a larceny/theft. There was a 8 percent increase in fraud offense, many dealing with impersonation. Thirty-six cases dealt with impersonation in 2016, while there were only 13 cases in 2015.

Rape offenses that were reported decreased in 2016 by 27 percent. There were 45 cases reported in 2016 compared to 62 cases in 2015.

To see the full report, visit TBI’s website.