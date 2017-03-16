President Trump’s budget proposal eliminates funding for Appalachian projects, programs

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – President Donald Trump’s budget proposal released Thursday would increase military spending by $54 billion, but that means big cuts elsewhere, including some programs for which funding would be completely eliminated. One of those is the Appalachian Regional Commission, which funded 35 different projects and programs in Tennessee alone last year.

Some of the projects funded in East Tennessee last year include the Healthier Tennessee Communities Initiative, the Boys and Girls Club of Tennessee Valley Youth Force, Oak Ridge Airport Design, Fentress County tourism, and Youth Service Learning Initiative.

The budget also would eliminate funding to programs like the National Endowment for the Arts, Corporation of Public Broadcasting and the National Endowment for the Humanities, cuts funds for aid to rural schools and subsidized airline service, but adds $1.4 billion as a down payment for a border wall.

Congress still has to vote on the budget.