PHOTOS: Police search for Knoxville armed robbery suspects

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
(source: Knoxville Police Department)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a convenience store earlier this month.

Police say around 1:29 a.m. on March 3, a suspect entered Corner Market on 13th Street, pulled out a gray revolved and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect jumped the counter and got into a physical altercation with the clerk.

During the struggle, the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk, at which time the clerk complied with his demands. The clerk took an unknown amount of cash and ran off.

The suspect is described as a thin, black male about 18 to 20 years old, standing around 6 feet tall. He was wearing a gray hoodie with an orange T-shirt underneath. He was also wearing black pants, gray and blue tennis shoes with red socks, gloves and a black face mask.

He got into a dark colored four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Sentra or Maxima, with a scuff mark on the passenger side front bumper. A second suspect, who came into the store a few minutes earlier to make a small purchase, was seen leaving the scene in the same vehicle. He is described as a younger black male with a mustache and possible goatee. He was wearing a black and red hoodie with a gold circular symbol on the front and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Knoxville Police Department’s crime information line at (865) 215-7212.

PHOTOS: Knoxville armed robbery

 

