Man stabbed in East Knoxville, police search for vehicle

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a man with serious injuries.

Police said Wednesday at around 11:45 p.m. they found the victim lying on the ground under Interstate 40 near Cherry Street. The victim was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Investigators said a preliminary investigation revealed the victim got in a fight with a man related to an incident that happened earlier that day. Police said they are currently looking for a white or gold Cadillac Escalade that the victim was picked up in at the Pilot on Magnolia Avenue prior to being stabbed and then thrown out of on Cherry Street.

Anyone who saw the vehicle is asked to contact the Knoxville Police Department’s crime information line at (865) 215-7212. Callers can remain anonymous.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s