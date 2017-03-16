Low health score at West Knoxville health food store

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville eating place known for its health food has the lowest health inspection grade of the week.

The inspector noted several critical violations in her report. They are risk factors that will require a follow-up inspection.

Paleo Foods & More, 9050 Cross Park Drive – Grade: 82

Paleo Foods and More received an 82, which is a passing score, but within two weeks the inspector will return to check on several critical violations.

When the inspector asked the person in charge about health rules, he wasn’t able to answer. Regulations require the manager to have a general knowledge of the rules as you would expect.

When she checked with employees, the inspector writes they couldn’t answer general questions about health standards. If the manger was unaware of the rules, the employees who serve and prepare your food would be too.

When the inspector checked the date markings on food, she found some dates that had expired. If food is held over 24 hours in the fridge, it must have a date mark on it and be used within seven days of that date to prevent listeria.

Food temperatures were also off. At 128 degrees, some sweet potatoes were out of temperature. The correct hot temperature is 135 degrees. The inspector had the sweet potatoes thrown away.

Paleo Foods and More will be re-inspected in a few weeks.

More online: Read this week’s full inspection reports [PDF]

A dozen restaurants this week head the list of the top scoring eateries.

Top Scores of the Week:

O’Charley’s, 11036 Parkside Drive – Grade: 100

Turkey Creek Cafe, 10820 Parkside Drive – Grade: 100

Subway, 508 Lovell Road – Grade: 100

Dunkin’ Donuts, 715 Campbell Station Road – Grade: 100

Five Guys Burgers, 2032 Town Center Boulevard – Grade: 100

Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint, 2052 Town Center Boulevard – Grade: 100

Dead End BBQ, 3621 Sutherland Avenue – Grade: 100

Lunchbox, 607 Market Street – Grade: 100

Pot Belly Sandwich Shop, 522 Gay Street – Grade: 99

Bojangles, 9101 Kingston Pike – Grade: 99

Zaxby’s, 607 Emory Road – Grade: 99

Arby’s, 608 Emory Road – Grade: 98

Health inspections are unannounced and they’re conducted every 6 months.