RALEIGH, N.C. (WATE) – A huge fire is burning Thursday night in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina.

ABC affiliate WTVD reports the fire started in a building under construction and may have spread to other buildings. The under-construction building is surrounded by apartment buildings, but it’s not yet known if anyone is in danger.

Officials told WTVD there are no reports of injuries. Flames and smoke are visible for miles.