KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Socially Equal Energy Efficient Development (SEED) is helping young adults come out of poverty.

The Knoxville organization is hosting career readiness training that will help communities with environmental literacy skills. The 9-week training program will go over life and job skills.

Open enrollment ends March 16 and classes begin March 21.

For more information, visit SEEEDKnox.com or call 865-766-5185.