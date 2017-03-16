Knoxville police: 1 dead, suspect charged after fight over gun

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Lebarron Cade (Knoxville Police Department)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One person is dead after an overnight shooting in East Knoxville.

Lebarron Cade, 53, was charged with voluntary manslaughter charge for the death of Samuel Mitchell, 23, according to Knoxville Police Department. Officers said they responded to a house on 125 Alice Street for a reported shooting at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday where they found Mitchell dead.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed Mitchell went to get his handgun to stop a fight between two people when he and another man got into a fight over the gun. Cade was taken into custody at the scene.

After conducting an interview with a witness, Cade was charged with voluntary manslaughter. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

