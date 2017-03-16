Knoxville 2017 festivals

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – From food, music to culture, Knoxville festivals offer a wide variety of activiites for every age and interest.
- March 17-18, ShamRock Fest
- March 23-26, Big Ears Festival
- April 1, The Chalk Walk
- April 1-2, The Knoxville Marathon
- April 7-9, Rhythm ‘N Blooms Festival
- April 15 – EarthFest
- April 22 – Knoxville Opera’s Rossini Festival
- April 28-29, Dogwood Arts Festival on Market Square
- May 13 – Vestival
- May 20, International Biscuit Festival
- May 20, Children’s Festival of Reading
- June 17, Big Kahuna Wing Festival
- June 17, Knoxville Brewfest
- June 17, Pridefest
- June 22-25, Kuumba Festival
- July 4, Festival on the 4th
- August 27, Asian Festival
- September 15-17, Knoxville Film Festival
- September 16-17, Hola Festival