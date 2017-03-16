Knox County K9 officer involved in crash

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer was involved in what’s described as a head-on crash Thursday afternoon in West Knoxville.

The crash was reported around 4 p.m. on Kings Way and Unicorn Drive in West Knoxville. No other details are available, including the conditions of those involved in the crash or how it occurred.

WATE 6 On Your Side Reporter Kelly Reinke is on the scene working to learn more. She says there is a large police presence at the scene. Refresh this page for updates.

