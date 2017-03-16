Kentucky man leads deputy on chase, crystal meth found

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WATE) – A man was arrested after a car chase led to the discovery of drugs in Whitley County, Kentucky Wednesday.

Billy J. Thomas, 45, was stopped around 2 a.m. near Corbin after deputies received complaints of drug activity. The report says Thomas sped off in a red Chevrolet Corvette and led a deputy on a chase reaching 90 mph.

The chase ended on Bacon Creek Road. Thomas was driving on a suspended or revoked license, according to the report. Also, a pipe with residue and a substance was found in the car. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department believes the substance was crystal methamphetamine.

Thomas faces charges for possession of a controlled substance, fleeing/evading police, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked license, failure to maintain insurance and reckless driving. Also, he was arrested for violating parole.