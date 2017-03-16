Dobbs visits Gruden’s QB Camp

ORLANDO, Fla. (WATE) – The NFL Draft will be here April 27.

Until then, there’s still work to do for Josh Dobbs. The former Tennessee quarterback will take part in the Vols NFL Pro Day March 31. There’s also the Gruden Quarterback Camp.

Dobbs checked that off the to-do list on Thursday in Orlando.

The camp, hosted by ESPN commentator and former football coach Jon Gruden, has become a rite of passage for quarterbacks looking to play on Sundays.

WATE sports reporter Emily Proud was given a behind-the-scenes look at the process as Gruden interviewed Dobbs before seeing him in action on the practice field. One of Gruden’s assistants also saved Dobbs from an embarrassing moment.

Dobbs left his mic (loud speaker) on when he went for a bathroom break… 😂 Don't worry, someone caught him before it got awkward. — Emily Proud (@emprosports) March 16, 2017

Dobbs, who will graduate in May with an Aerospace Engineering degree, has been asked often about his love for academics.

“Very few people can design airplanes and fix problems like that,” Gruden said. “Why are you even here?”

“I mean, that’s cool and I love it,” Dobbs replied. “But I also love football. I’ve played since I was five and I can’t imagine not playing football. I ended up going to Tennessee. I also had the opportunity to play baseball and the reason I chose football is I couldn’t imagine myself not playing football waking up and football wasn’t there for me and so I’m excited about the next level of being a professional football player because that’s what I’ve dreamed about.”

Gruden: I saw something special in Dak Prescott last year and, I'm not saying I'm always right, but I see it in @josh_dobbs1 too. #Vols pic.twitter.com/zhdIkTsNPu — Emily Proud (@emprosports) March 16, 2017

Tennessee head football coach Butch Jones was also on hand to watch his former quarterback take part in Gruden’s Camp.

Butch told @josh_dobbs1 many years ago it was a goal of his to get a #Vols QB on Gruden's QB Camp. Mission accomplished. pic.twitter.com/Av38Fbigcx — Emily Proud (@emprosports) March 16, 2017

Dobbs, who is one of seven quarterbacks to be invited to Gruden’s QB Camp this year, will be featured April 16 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.