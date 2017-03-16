ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The gardens are one of the top attractions at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville.
But the recent cold weather has not been helping.
Overnight, gardeners had to bring out 60 heaters to help keep the plants warm.
The heaters will be used again tonight, and the flowers will also remain covered.
Related:Protecting pets, plants from the cold weather
Biltmore Estate using heaters to save gardens
Biltmore Estate using heaters to save gardens x
Latest Galleries
-
PHOTOS: Shelby Spencer
-
PHOTOS: Knoxville Boys & Girls club members receive bikes
-
GALLERY: Cumberland Ave. Construction Phases
-
GALLERY: Cumberland Ave. Construction Phases
-
GALLERY: Cumberland Ave. Construction Phases
-
PHOTOS: Joshua Hurst in court
-
SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS: Seymour home invasion
-
PHOTOS: Car sumberged in Anderson County lake
-
GALLERY: Bees swarm downtown Greeneville
-
PHOTOS: Knoxville St. Patrick’s Day Parade