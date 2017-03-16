Biltmore Estate using heaters to save gardens

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The gardens are one of the top attractions at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville.

But the recent cold weather has not been helping.

Overnight, gardeners had to bring out 60 heaters to help keep the plants warm.

The heaters will be used again tonight, and the flowers will also remain covered.

