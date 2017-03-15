Woman killed in semi rollover crash in Middle Tennessee

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)- A 56-year-old woman was killed when the tractor-trailer she was traveling in rolled over on Interstate 840 Monday night.

The crash happened just before midnight in the westbound lanes near the Almaville Road exit in Rutherford County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Kathryn Sims, of LaGrange, Georgia, died in the crash.

The driver, 55-year-old Roger Sims, was injured in the crash, according to the THP.

The crash report states the tractor-trailer left the roadway, went over an embankment and into a ravine.

Rutherford County EMA said Roger Sims experienced some sort of medical emergency before the truck and trailer rolled off the road.

The tractor-trailer was carrying Little Debbie snack cakes and cereal, which littered the shoulder of the roadway after the crash.

Crews loaded boxes of cakes and cereal onto another trailer before the scene cleared around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

No additional information was released.