USA Cycling’s 2017 tournament to draw crowds

The City of Knoxville and Visit Knoxville will speak on the upcoming tournament Wednesday. WATE 6 On Your Side will live stream the announcement at 10 a.m. Click here to watch.

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One of the most important domestic bike races in America is coming to Knoxville this summer.

The 2017 U.S. Professional Road and Time Trial Championships for cycling will be in Knoxville June 24-25. The tournament draws crowds of up to 20,000 people.

In September, USA Cycling President Derek Bouchard-Hall said they chose to do the event in Knoxville because of the beautiful topography, city leadership and culture. He said the local organizing committee and Visit Knoxville’s understanding of the significance of the race helped them choose Knoxville.

