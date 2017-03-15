Search underway for Knox County assault, robbery suspect

CORRYTON (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected of assaulting and robbing a Corryton man inside his home Tuesday night.

The 65-year-old victim said he arrived at his Shelton Road home around 11:30 p.m. when a stranger hit him in the head with a metal pipe and took items from the house. The victim is in the hospital being treated for head wounds.

A description of the suspect is not available, but deputies say he took off in the victim’s 2008 Nissan Altima. The vehicle is a four-door sedan that is grey-blue in color. It has Tennessee tag 795-DCV.

Anyone with information is asked to call (865) 215-7212.