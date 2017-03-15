Native American demonstrators gather in Hermitage ahead of Trump visit

Related Coverage President Trump to speak at rally in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A group of Native American demonstrators gathered at the corner of Old Hickory Boulevard and Lebanon Road Wednesday morning to protest President Donald Trump’s visit to the Hermitage.

President Trump is planning to lay a wreath at President Jackson’s tomb at the Hermitage in honor of his 250th birthday, before holding a rally in at the Municipal Auditorium.

The rally is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Central time and President Trump is expected to talk about healthcare and school choice.

All state lawmakers have been invited to the event.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office will have their mobile booking units on standby in case protesters get out of hand and there are mass arrests.