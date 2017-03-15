Missing Middle Tennessee man, 77, found safe in Knoxville

WKRN staff Published:
Charles Harrell (Courtesy: Coffee County Sheriff's Department)

HILLSBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Coffee County Sheriff’s deputies have found a missing 77-year-old man in Knoxville.

Charles Harrell was reported missing by his daughter after he left his home before midnight on Tuesday and did not return.

Authorities said his daughter told them he has left the home previously but would typically return after 15 minutes or so.

Harrell has diabetes, congestive heart failure, possibly cancer, and has also been taking medication for dementia.

Due to his medical conditions, the family has requested that a missing persons report be filed and be on the lookout has been sent out statewide.

Harrell was found safe in Knoxville and authorities said his family is on their way to pick him up.

