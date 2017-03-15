McMinn County gets unexpected snow day

NIOTA (WATE) – The winter weather was an unwelcome surprise for people living in the Niota and Englewood areas of McMinn County.

McMinn County Schools Superintendent Mickey Blevins made the call to cancel classes for the day around 6:15 Wednesday morning. Blevins says he spoke with dispatch who told him they had already responded to several wrecks by 6:00 Wednesday morning, especially on County Road 307.

The snow quickly melted in most areas of the county by 9:00 Wednesday morning.

“The roads were alright,” said Wendell Beck, Owner of Beck’s Florist in Englewood. “I did see snow above the town here as I came down and the grass was white, especially on the left side of the road but I didn’t see no slick spots here, it was dry.”

With the snow melting so fast, some people around town didn’t understand the decision to call of school.

“It didn’t affect the roads that I drove on,” said Cheryl Valles with the Englewood Museum and Company Store. “So, I’m surprised they did.”

Blevins says he stands by his decision to close school, especially after seeing pictures of wrecks and road conditions from this morning.