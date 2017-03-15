Knoxville tree service takes woman’s money, doesn’t do job

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville woman had to hire a second company to trim branches from an old tree in her yard. The first tree service she hired never started the job, yet received payment in full.

Spring is the season when lots of homeowners turn to tree service companies. Marty Murphy has an unhealthy, huge old white oak tree in her backyard in Fountain City. She needed it trimmed and turned to a service she had used once before, but now regrets her decision.

There’s a power pole in her back yard. She was afraid limbs from the 300-year-old tree would fall on the lines. Already big limbs from the 100-foot-high tree are scattered throughout her yard. So, in early January she hired Daniel Sliger of Quality Tree Care to trim the tree. He wanted $1,000 to cut the branches and would complete the job quickly. Murphy had hired Sliger once before and trusted him.

“He cut the limbs out of this black oak here, the dead limbs out of the black oak,” she said.

So, on January 11, Murphy wrote Quality Tree Care a $500 check, but she said Sliger didn’t start trimming the tree as promised. Instead, he asked Murphy for more money upfront. He was desperate.

“My utilities are going to be cut off tonight if I don’t pay them,” Murphy said she was told by Sliger. “I said Daniel, come and I will give you the other $500.”

Murphy said Sliger promised he wouldn’t cheat her and waited weeks for the big tree to be trimmed, but the job was never started. hen last week, Murphy hired a second tree company. Workmen were on the job exactly as promised, doing what Quality Tree Care failed to do.

“He would have called me back, had he had honorable intentions,” said Murphy.

When it comes to tree care, some jobs are too big and too dangerous and you need to ask your tree care professional important questions. Ask for a detailed estimate and a copy of their up-to-date insurance. Ask how long the project will take and what equipment will be used. Remember, you do not have to pay the full amount up front.

Quality Tree Care’s Better Business Bureau report shows the business opened in August 2016 and already has a D-.

WATE 6 On Your Side tried to contact Daniel Sliger for his side of the story, but was unable to reach him.

“As soon as this is done here, I am going down to the courthouse and filing a lawsuit against him. Don’t use him,” said Murphy.

Some tree service companies do require a portion of their payment in advance, but not the entire amount.